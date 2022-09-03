REMINDER! C & P Coffee garden party Sunday to help West Seattle Food Bank

Tomorrow’s the day and tickets are still available, so we are reminding you about the Sunday afternoon garden party at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank. WSFB’s work helps people stay housed as well as fed. The “We Love West Seattle” party is set for 3 pm to 6 pm Sunday. $45 gets you a sandwich from food truck Now Make Me A Sandwich plus a drink. Live music too! You can get your ticket(s) here while they last.