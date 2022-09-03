West Seattle, Washington

REMINDER! C & P Coffee garden party Sunday to help West Seattle Food Bank

September 3, 2022 11:57 am
Tomorrow’s the day and tickets are still available, so we are reminding you about the Sunday afternoon garden party at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank. WSFB’s work helps people stay housed as well as fed. The “We Love West Seattle” party is set for 3 pm to 6 pm Sunday. $45 gets you a sandwich from food truck Now Make Me A Sandwich plus a drink. Live music too! You can get your ticket(s) here while they last.

