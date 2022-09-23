TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: First morning of fall, fifth weekday with reopened West Seattle Bridge

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, September 23rd, approaching one week since the reopening of the West Seattle Bridge.

WEATHER

Here’s the forecast – clouds this morning, then partly sunny, high in the upper 60s.

TRANSIT INFO

Metro buses are back on the high bridge, and today is the last day we’ll remind you of trip cuts in the twice-yearly service change; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) or West Seattle Water Taxi service (which will continue at all-day/every-day levels through fall and winter).

ROAD WORK

TODAY: Just south of the city-limit line, King County is repaving Myers Way between 99th and 108th.

THIS WEEKEND: From SDOT:

*Paving on Sylvan Way SW between SW Myrtle St and SW Sylvan Heights Dr on Saturday and Sunday from about 7 AM to 4 PM. Traffic will be maintained in both directions. *Replacing concrete panels at the intersection of 34th Ave SW and SW Barton St on Saturday from about 7 AM to 3 PM. We’ll still have traffic control on Sunday while the concrete is curing.

ALSO: Tree-removal work might happen this weekend at Morgan Junction’s future electric-vehicle-charging station (4118 SW Morgan).

BRIDGES

High Bridge – here’s the lone reactivated camera atop the span.

Low Bridge: All restrictions ended with the high bridge’s reopening, so it’s open to anyone who wants to use it.

Highway 99: Whichever bridge you’re using to get to it, here’s a look at northbound traffic on 99 at Lander.

All currently functional city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.