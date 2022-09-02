PARKS: EC Hughes Playground restrooms closed by fire damage

Last month, we reported on a Seattle Parks briefing at a City Council committee meeting, proposing increased spending to keep the parks’ “comfort stations” (freestanding restroom buildings) up and running, Arson and other vandalism were listed as costing at least half a million in repairs each year. Today a local park is the latest one affected – Parks says the EC Hughes Playground (2805 SW Holden) comfort station was damaged by fire and will be closed until work can be completed next year. A portable restroom has been placed at the park in the meantime. We don’t know when the fire happened – there’s no SFD call logged there this week – so we have a followup question out to Parks.