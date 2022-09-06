No school Wednesday, says Seattle Public Schools, hours after union announces strike-authorization vote

4:40 PM: Seattle Public Schools just announced in a message to families and staff that even though talks continue, it’s called off the scheduled start of classes tomorrow:

Seattle Public Schools will not start school as planned on Wednesday, Sept. 7, because of a planned work stoppage by Seattle Education Association (SEA).

Student meals will be provided at several school sites. Free sack lunches are available for all students and will be available for pick up from approximately 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. We are also reaching out to community childcare providers to help support our families. We expect after-school athletics will continue, even if there is a delay in the start of school. We will publish details about student meals, child care, and additional resources. Please visit our Family Resource webpage for locations and details.

Seattle Public Schools respects our educators and staff. We are optimistic the bargaining teams will come to a positive solution for students, staff, and families. Negotiations with SEA are ongoing. We are looking forward to beginning school and welcoming students and staff for the 2022-23 school year.