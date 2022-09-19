MUSIC: West Seattle Community Orchestras growing again, and recruiting!

The fall season of the West Seattle Community Orchestras is approaching – and there’s big news in the WSCO announcement:

West Seattle Community Orchestras (WSCO) invites you to participate in the Fall 2022 session!

West Seattle’s very own community music organization once again is boasting three full orchestras! Registration is now open (see below).

The big news: Our Debut Orchestra now welcomes wind players and percussionists! After existing as a strings-only group due to COVID precautions, our entry-level group will once again include winds (flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, French horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba) and percussion. Students grades 4 through 12 are especially welcome — and participate FREE! (Adults pay a modest fee.) A few loaner instruments are available to those in need.

Of course, our Concert and Symphony orchestras will be back. Both groups include students and adults. WSCO is hoping to have many wind players and percussionists participate. Also on the agenda again are classes for student and adult beginners wishing to learn to play a violin, viola, cello, or string bass.

WSCO is delighted to have our conducting and teaching staff returning for the new season. They have selected great repertoire, including symphonic classics as well as holiday favorites.

More info is available on the website, but here’s a brief rundown:

— Registration is open through Sept. 25: wscorchestras.org/register

— Tues., Sept. 27: Audition night at Fauntleroy Church. (These are informal auditions, meant to help determine which group is right for you.) A specific time slot will be emailed to you.

— Tues., Oct. 4: Rehearsals begin. (Fauntleroy Church or Chief Sealth International High School)

— More info, email info@wscorchestras.org

Please pass the word to all, but especially to students! We hope to see many newbies of all ages join the many who have participated for years in this great organization!