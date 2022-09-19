Memorial this Wednesday for Michael D. Madura, 1953-2022

Family and friends will gather Wednesday (September 21st) to remember Mike Madura. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with the community:

Michael Dominic Madura passed away on May 14th, 2022, from heart failure; he was 68 years old.

Mike was born to Victor and Marjorie Madura in Fort Collins, Colorado on July 10th, 1953; Mike was the third of eight children. That same year, Vic and Marge moved their family to Seattle, where Vic, an Electrical Engineer, accepted a job at the Boeing Company. Mike, along with his siblings, attended Holy Family Catholic School in Seattle. After grade school, Mike attended Saint Edwards Seminary, in Kenmore, Washington; he later attended South Seattle Community College, completing an AAS in Electronics, and shortly thereafter, accepted a position at the Boeing Company.

Mike had a passion for electronics, restoring and repairing vintage tube radios and TVs, and installing an occasional car stereo, or two – Mike loved his electronic gadgetry. He also enjoyed decorating for the holidays, especially Halloween, creating motion activated spooky characters to entertain the trick-or-treaters; Mike had a wonderful sense of humor.

Mike was also a devout Catholic, always wishing he had completed his vocation at the Seminary so that he could’ve become a priest. He enjoyed long weekends on spiritual retreats, reconnecting with Christ, and the religion he so loved.

Mike is survived by six of his siblings: Frank Madura, Patricia Madura, Timothy Madura, Susan (Madura) Brown, John Madura, and Joseph Madura.

A funeral mass will be held for Mike at Holy Family Parish on Wednesday, September 21st, at 11:00 AM.