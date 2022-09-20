Memorial service Friday for Sandra L. Dahl, 1937-2022

Family and friends will gather Friday (September 23rd) to remember Sandra L. Dahl. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with her community:

Sandra Lee Dahl was born on April 30, 1937, and remained a lifelong resident of West Seattle. She graduated from West Seattle High School in 1955, and enrolled at the University of Washington without any clarity regarding a career path. After prayer, she felt led to become a teacher. She struggled through, and hated, every minute of her studies, but, upon graduation from college in 1959, she felt immediately at home the moment she stepped into her first classroom.

Sandra lovingly taught for 39 years in the Seattle Public Schools, first at Frank B. Cooper Elementary School, then at Lowell Elementary School, and finally Lafayette Elementary School. Her classrooms included disabled, disadvantaged, and English-as-second-language students long before integration in the public schools was common. Third grade was her favorite.

Sandra’s teaching extended into her church life as well. An active member of West Side Presbyterian Church, she dedicated decades to teaching adult Sunday School classes, and in-home women’s Bible studies. In her retirement, she tended 2-year-olds in the nursery during Mothers of Preschoolers meetings, and even took the time to prepare simple lessons for the toddlers she would be watching.

Sandra was a faithful and gracious steward of what she had been given. She offered up her gifts and talents generously. An accomplished organist, she led worship for countless Sunday services, weddings, funerals, choir rehearsals, and for the children in Vacation Bible School each Summer. She was also a consummate hostess, opening her home to friends and family members, for missionaries on sabbatical, for baby and wedding showers, and for elaborate choir and holiday parties.

Sandra never married, nor had children, but she poured her heart into hundreds of children throughout the course of her life, be it her students, the kids at church, little ones belonging to family and friends, or the sponsored children whose pictures she kept on the refrigerator.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents Roger and Mattie Dahl and her sister Sharon Bishop. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Sandra went on to receive her Heavenly reward on August 27, 2022 at 85 years old. Her gentle nature and resolute spirit served to magnify the Lord in all she did. She left the world a better place for having been here.

All are welcome to attend a memorial service celebrating Sandra’s life

Friday, September 23, 1:00 pm

West Side Presbyterian Church

3601 California Ave SW

Those unable to attend in person may watch the livestream on YouTube.

Share your memories of Sandra here.