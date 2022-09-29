Mayor nominates Anthony-Paul Diaz from Los Angeles to run Seattle Parks and Recreation

(Screengrab from announcement event – we’ll substitute video when it’s available later)

10:12 AM: As previewed last night, Mayor Bruce Harrell has just announced his nominee for Seattle Parks and Recreation superintendent: Anthony-Paul “AP” Diaz, currently executive officer for the parks department in Los Angeles. That’s his second major appointment from L.A., after recently confirmed SDOT director Greg Spotts. The announcement is still under way on the Seattle Channel. Here’s the bio page for Diaz on the L.A. city webpage. According to his bio, Diaz has been with the City of Los Angeles for more than 20 years and served as the L.A. parks department’s general counsel before taking on the executive officer role.

10:30 AM: During the announcement event at Yesler Terrace Park, Diaz said he considers parks to be “essential infrastructure.” He also offered a new phrase “Seattle Shine” that the mayor jovially said he’ll adopt, and said he often likes to say, “Parks make life better.” Councilmember Andrew Lewis, who heads the council committee that oversees parks, said Diaz is someone capable of working with community as well as the council toward parks being a “focal point … the true gems of our community.” Diaz succeeds Christopher Williams, who is now completing his third turn as acting superintendent and spoke briefly during today’s event too.