Live, work, play, shop, study in Admiral? Here’s what to do on Tuesday

September 11, 2022 10:41 am
 Neighborhoods | West Seattle news

If you have any connection to the Admiral area, the Admiral Neighborhood Association would love to see you Tuesday. ANA is having a general meeting at 7 pm at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill). Concerned about crime/safety? An update from the Southwest Precinct is planned. Want to talk about the recent Admiral Junction Funktion street party? They’ll be doing that too. And you can find out in advance about what’s planned in Admiral this fall. Just show up! (Inbetween meetings, you can also check out the group’s website, connecttoadmiral.org.)

