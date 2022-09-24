Last week for small nonprofits to apply for Verity Credit Union microgrants

Some West Seattle organizations have received them already – and yours might be next. Verity Credit Union (WSB sponsor) is offering microgrants “for organizations whose work benefits historically underserved communities within Washington State.” These microgrants are $2,500 each and are intended for small nonprofit organizations, with assets of no more than $250,000. The deadline for applying for this cycle of consideration is next Friday (September 30th); find out more about the program, and get the application link, by going here.