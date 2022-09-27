Highland Park, Riverview, South Delridge: HPAC would love to see you Wednesday night!

Summer’s over and community groups that went on summer hiatus are reconvening. Next one: HPAC – the community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, South Delridge – meets Wednesday (September 28th) night online. Transportation (farewell, bridge-detour traffic) and safety – an SPD rep is expected to be there – are hot topics. So is the West Duwamish Wet Weather Storage Facility that’s being planned in the area. All are welcome – more details, and the info for attending by video/phone – can be found here.