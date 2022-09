(WSB photos)

Ernie Norgard is such a good neighbor, his neighbors in an area west of The Junction got together tonight to wish him a happy birthday.

It’s a milestone birthday – Ernie is turning 90 tomorrow.

Sue, who told us about tonight’s celebration, explained, “He’s a inspiration & a helpful kind man who does yard work for some lucky neighbors (including me)!” Check out this mowing/edging job:

Ernie has lived in West Seattle his entire life, Sue tells us.