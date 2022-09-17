HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Hop & Shop, with dozens of stops

All around the peninsula, the first-ever West Seattle Art Hop & Shop is on! We visited two of the group sites – above, along the west edge of High Point Commons Park [map], where the crafters showing selling their work included Lillian, who creates with yarn:

Others there include Kevin Marshall with his “fine art functional pottery,” glazed stoneware:

If you’re looking for one-stop shopping, this might be the biggest site – Pathfinder K-8 [map], along the walkway and in the covered area on the north side of the school:

This is the Pigeon Point Craft Fair Festival, and participants are offering a wide variety of handmade items. The breeze drew our ears to the wind chimes at Misty Talkish‘s booth:

A short distance west along the fence, fall colors pop from the handmade “Shabby Chic by Cindy” wreaths:

Other group sites include C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Many participating artists/makers are set up at their homes/studios too, so you can look at the clickable map (or use this downloadable/printable version) and see what’s closest for a neighborhood stroll. Most of the Art Hop & Shop locations are open until 5 pm today!