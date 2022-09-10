West Seattle, Washington

10 Saturday

HAPPENING NOW: Kite Festival at Seattle Chinese Garden

September 10, 2022 2:57 pm
If you are looking for something low-impact to do this afternoon, the Seattle Chinese Garden‘s Kite Festival is on until 5 pm. You can make a kite ..

fly yours and/or watch someone else fly theirs …

listen to guzheng music by Angell Li

and enjoy the garden, which is on the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus at 6000 16th SW, just east of the Arboretum. ($5 suggested donation for entry.)

