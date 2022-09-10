HAPPENING NOW: Kite Festival at Seattle Chinese Garden

If you are looking for something low-impact to do this afternoon, the Seattle Chinese Garden‘s Kite Festival is on until 5 pm. You can make a kite ..

fly yours and/or watch someone else fly theirs …

listen to guzheng music by Angell Li …

Happening at ⁦@SeaChineseGrdn⁩ – Kite Festival, with music pic.twitter.com/UJ1gCwuodp — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) September 10, 2022

and enjoy the garden, which is on the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus at 6000 16th SW, just east of the Arboretum. ($5 suggested donation for entry.)