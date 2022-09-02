West Seattle, Washington

02 Friday

HAPPENING NOW: City crews at 26th/Juneau RV encampment

September 2, 2022 12:43 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 Delridge

(WSB photos)

City crews, with the assistance of tow trucks, are clearing the 26th/Juneau RV encampment right now. Thanks to area resident Ryan for the tip; he’s been leading neighborhood communication imploring the city to take action. He reported that a Seattle Public Utilities rep told him at the site earlier this week that 26th/Juneau was about to be addressed and that 29th/Brandon is scheduled for action after Labor Day. Our city contact wouldn’t confirm dates – saying they’re always subject to change – but noted that “in recent days … public notices were posted in this area stating that the City’s 72-hour parking limit will be enforced, and that unauthorized encampments will be removed in the coming weeks.” Multiple city departments are on site for this, including SDOT/Parking Enforcement, which told us they expects one more RV to be removed within a few hours. Police are there too.

This follows a city assessment team’s visit to the area two weeks ago, as reported here.

3 Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: City crews at 26th/Juneau RV encampment"

  • Rhonda September 2, 2022 (1:13 pm)
    Wonderful news.

  • KWest Seattle September 2, 2022 (1:19 pm)
    I can only imagine the relief of the neighbors who have had to live by this for too long. I’m glad these sweeps are happening!

  • Ryan September 2, 2022 (1:21 pm)
    Very Thankful The 72 hour parking rule and Seattle Municipal Code Sec. 11.72.070 – 11.72.070   are laws that should be enforced not just for some citizens but all citizens.The city is digging out from a two year hiatus of managing these rules and it’s a slow process to get back on top of it. It will now take community and neighborhood efforts to help keep our open spaces clear of vehicles that try and break these rules.looking forward to the enforcement of these same rules with the illegally parked vehicles along Brandon Street and 29th next week per City leader ship.

