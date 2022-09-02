HAPPENING NOW: City crews at 26th/Juneau RV encampment

(WSB photos)

City crews, with the assistance of tow trucks, are clearing the 26th/Juneau RV encampment right now. Thanks to area resident Ryan for the tip; he’s been leading neighborhood communication imploring the city to take action. He reported that a Seattle Public Utilities rep told him at the site earlier this week that 26th/Juneau was about to be addressed and that 29th/Brandon is scheduled for action after Labor Day. Our city contact wouldn’t confirm dates – saying they’re always subject to change – but noted that “in recent days … public notices were posted in this area stating that the City’s 72-hour parking limit will be enforced, and that unauthorized encampments will be removed in the coming weeks.” Multiple city departments are on site for this, including SDOT/Parking Enforcement, which told us they expects one more RV to be removed within a few hours. Police are there too.

This follows a city assessment team’s visit to the area two weeks ago, as reported here.