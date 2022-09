Just got belated word that Chief Sealth International High School‘s cheerleaders are having another fundraising car wash right now. Until 3 pm, you can take your vehicle to Les Schwab-West Seattle (Fauntleroy/Alaska) and get it washed, by donation. They’re accepting cash, Venmo, or donations online via SchoolPay – here’s the team link; here’s the link to support an individual cheerleader, if you know one – to buy new uniforms and other equipment.