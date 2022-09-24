HAPPENING NOW: Admiral Station Apartments’ grand opening

The first major mixed-use project to be built in The Admiral District in several years is now open. A grand-opening celebration is happening through 4 pm today at Admiral Station Apartments (2715 California SW) – all are welcome to drop by for food (catered by Husky Deli And Puerto Vallarta, a raffle, swag, and tours through 4 pm.

We visited Admiral Station, which has 49 apartments – 12 already leased – earlier this week for an advance tour. Here’s what we saw:

The four-story building has apartments ranging from studios to 2 bedroom/2 bath, with rent from $1,225 to $3,325. About a fifth of the units have reduced rents because the project is part of the city’s MFTE program. Some of the touches are invisible but important – those that front on California have triple-pane windows:

Lots of flesibility with USB jacks as well as power outlets:

Building amenities include a rooftop deck with views of the Sound and Olympics:

From this dog run on the roof, you can also look northeastward toward the Space Needle:

Another part of the roof has a garden featuring plants that were doing an excellent job attracting pollinators during the sunny afternoon during which we visited:

The building has parking for both motorized vehicles (46 spaces) – available for an extra $150/month (electric-vehicle charger for $175) – and bicycles:

The garage has extra security features, from cameras to a fast-operating roll-up door to multiple layers of entry security.

Amenities also include a fitness room with equipment including weights.

The building’s lead developer is longtime West Seattleite Paul Cesmat. He also showed us features in the lobby including a package locker and nautical-themed art to go with the building’s name – with more to come. Cesmat has owned the property, where his construction company once had its offices, for more than 40 years.