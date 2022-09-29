HALLOWEEN SEASON: Free magic show to appear at Kenyon Hall

We continue to regularly update the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar with myriad local events, and this one requires reservations for a limited number of free tickets, so here’s an early heads-up: At 8 pm Sunday, October 22nd, Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) will host a family-geared Halloween magic show with magician Raymond W.

Tickets are free, and you’re asked to bring a nonperishable food donation for the West Seattle Food Bank if you can. Space is limited so registrations are being accepted now via email – check availability via seattlemagicshow@gmail.com. Find out more about Magician Raymond at seattlemagicshow.com.