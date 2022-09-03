FOOTBALL: West Seattle HS kicks off season with win

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

West Seattle High School senior quarterback Axel Johnson, #9, got the first and only Wildcat touchdown in Friday night’s game against Renton – and that’s all they needed for a win. The TD came toward the end of the first half, and 7-0 is where Head Coach Jeff Scott‘s Wildcats stood going into the second half.

(#4, senior Roman Centioli, with Coach Scott)

A few minutes into the second half, Renton got a touchdown of its own – but failed its attempt at a two-point conversion. And WSHS held them from further scoring, so 7-6 was the final score for the West Seattle victory.

Next weekend, WSHS plays Franklin at 2 pm Saturday (September 10th) at Memorial Stadium downtown.