FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth IHS hosts Franklin Pierce for season opener

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

#2, senior Demiko Bousely, scored Chief Sealth International High School‘s first touchdown of the year in this afternoon’s season-opening game vs. Franklin Pierce. That came midway through the second quarter, after FP had gone out to a 14-0 lead.

Playing at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, Head Coach Daron Camacho‘s Seahawks tied the game in the third quarter, 14-14.

(#4, junior Isaac Martinez)

But then FP broke out with 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and that left CSIHS with a 28-14 loss. … In other notes, the cheer squad invited everyone to come dressed as superheroes or supervillains:

Next Friday (September 9th), Chief Sealth hosts Lakeside, 7 pm at NCSWAC.