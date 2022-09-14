FOLLOWUP: Video appears to show at least one of Morgan Junction’s recent ‘brush fires’ being set

After a string of “brush fires” in the Morgan Junction area, neighbors are circulating that video as evidence that someone set at least one of the fires – the one we covered along an alley off the 4300 block of SW Graham three nights ago. In the video, recorded by a camera over the back lot at The Bridge, you see someone lurking across the alley, and then around 1:45 in, you clearly see the vegetation lining the alley explode in flames. You can even hear it burning. We got there for the aftermath:

(WSB photo, Sunday night)

SFD logs show another fire on SW Graham within a block of that one a night earlier, on Saturday, and two fires since, one at California/Eddy on Monday, and another one on SW Graham last night. We have an inquiry out to SFD about whether these have been identified as a pattern of suspicious fires. In the meantime, neighbors want to be sure everyone is extra-watchful for suspicious activity. The resident whose hedge was torched in the video above has filed a followup report with police; we’ll add the number when we get it.