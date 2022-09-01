FOLLOWUP: Still a chance for success in ‘Great West Seattle Float Hunt’

Two weeks after “The Great West Seattle Float Hunt” was launched by the volunteers behind the West Seattle Best Seattle efforts celebrating the peninsula’s businesses as the bridge reopening nears, more than a dozen custom glass floats remain hidden and waiting. That’s the latest today from organizers. Specifically, they say, 15 of the original 50 floats have yet to be found – 8 are indoors, 7 are outdoors, and the only area NOT to look is Alki – they say people have found all the floats hidden there. Here’s our original report with basic details, if you’re just jumping in on this now. The floats are all locally made – hand-blown by Avalon Glassworks in Luna Park – and about 4.25″ in diameter,