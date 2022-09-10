West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Vandalized signal-box mural restored

Thanks for the tips. In our photo, that’s muralist Desmond Hansen, out at 35th/Alaska this afternoon restoring his signal-box portrait of Chris Cornell. As noted here last Sunday, it was defaced (literally, with black paint over the face) about the same time as Easy Street Records‘ south-facing multi-mural wall, which also included a portrait of Chris Cornell. That one, by a different artist, was restored on Labor Day; now this one is restored too. Hansen originally painted it four and a half year ago.

