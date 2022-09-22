FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth down to one boat tonight

From Washington State Ferries – the Triangle Route is going down to one boat again:

Due to a lack of crew the M/V Issaquah will secure at 5:40 p.m. at Vashon. M/V Kitsap will become the #1 boat out of Vashon at 5:45 p.m. and will remain as the #1 vessel for the remainder of the service day. One boat service for the remainder of the service day.

