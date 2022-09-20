COUNTDOWN: 4 days until Recycle Roundup in Fauntleroy

That’s the Fauntleroy Church/YMCA lot – empty when we photographed it Monday evening but sure to be bustling Saturday (September 24th), the next twice-yearly Recycle Roundup. The church partners with 1 Green Planet to offer you free dropoff recycling for a variety of items – here’s the list of what they will and won’t accept this time. Just show up between 9 am and 3 pm (the earlier the better so the volunteers don’t have to deal with a late rush); the church is at 9140 California SW. And yes, though it’s usually been on Sundays, this time the Recycle Roundup is on Saturday.