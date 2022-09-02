Chief Sealth IHS & West Seattle HS football openers, Skylark’s spelling bee, more for your Friday

(Port cranes in this morning’s fog, photographed by Kevin Freitas @kevinfreitas)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight:

RETURN OF THE BLOCK DROP: DIY cleanup equipment is available at Alki Elementary (59th/Stevens) until 6 pm – that’s also where you can drop off what you clean up, as part of closing the Block Drop loop!

ART HOP & SHOP REGISTRATION: Quick reminder that today is the deadline for artists to register for this first-ever West Seattle event.

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS SALE: As previewed last night, this is day 1 of the big clearance sale at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska, WSB sponsor), open 11 am-6 pm.

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Today/tonight brings the first games of the season for the Chief Sealth International High School Seahawks and the West Seattle High School Wildcats, both at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – CSIHS plays Franklin Pierce at 4 pm, WSHS plays Renton at 7 pm.

WADING POOL OPEN: With a sunny, warm afternoon expected, the city plans to open its still-in-operation wading pools today, including Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW). Plus Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm, too.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park is open to the public today, noon-7 pm.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Blue Mercy performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

MUSIC AT KENYON HALL: Rebecca Kilgore & the Ray Skjelbred Trio live at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7:30 pm, tickets available at the door last we heard.

SPELLING BEE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, as announced last month, it’s the debut of Spelldown After Dark – an adult spelling bee. Check to see if there’s room for participants/spectators! (3803 Delridge Way SW)

