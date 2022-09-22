Change-of-seasons sunset watch, West Seattle Transportation Coalition, much more on your Thursday list

(Steller’s Jay, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Fall arrives tonight! Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

COMMUNITY PLAY DATE: 4:30-6:30 pm at Community School of West Seattle, “open to all former, current, future, and prospective CSWS families.”

BUGS AND BREWS: 5:30 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), learn about bugs with Jen from Tiny Science, with beverages available for purchase.

EQUINOX SUNSET WATCH WITH ALICE: 6-7:30 pm at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW, uphill from the tennis court) – join Alice Enevoldsen for her quarterly informative/fun change-of-seasons sunset watch, a decade-plus-old tradition. Free, all welcome.

JOE DRAKE BOOK READING/SIGNING: Meet the local runner/writer tonight at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor),6 pm.

ULTIMATE AT WALT HUNDLEY: 6 pm, Thursday night summertime Ultimate pickup games have moved to Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle).

FINANCIAL PEACE UNIVERSITY: Free course in managing your finances, starting tonight at 6 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW) – info and registration details are in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: 6:15 pm online – the registration deadline has passed but you can try emailing to see if the link is still available. Contact info and other details are in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: New SDOT director Greg Spotts will talk with WSTC at tonight’s 6:30 pm online meeting. Also planned, a post-reopening update on the West Seattle Bridge, and a presentation about the city’s Art Interruptions program. Our calendar listing has info on how to participate/attend.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Go play at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), starting at 6:30 pm.

BENBOW’S COUNTRY NIGHT: Thursday “Nashville Nights“ continue at the Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), 9 pm. 21+.

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!