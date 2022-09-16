BIZNOTE: Free rooftop workshop for runners Sunday at Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle

Spaces remain for a free rooftop workshop overlooking Elliott Bay at Lake Washington Physical Therapy (WSB sponsor)’s West Seattle building – but you need to sign up now! From LWPT’s Mark Bouma:

We are hosting our final FREE rooftop class of the summer this Sunday, Sept 18th at 9 am. We are collaborating with HIIT Lab and West Seattle Runner to provide a running workshop for novice and advanced runners. We’ll be covering key performance tests for runners, training considerations, and guidelines on how to return to running following an injury. West Seattle Runner will discuss how to find the best running shoe for your foot type and will have the latest shoe models for attendees to try on.

This flyer has a QR code for registering, or you can use this link – when they’re maxed out, it’ll close.