5:51 PM: Thanks for all the tips. The big column of black smoke visible a short time ago is from a vehicle fire on Northbound Highway 99 in the 14th Avenue South vicinity in South Park. (Update) All NB lanes of 99 are closed at the scene. Adding a WSDOT camera image:

6:04 PM: WSDOT says (and the camera verifies) that they’ve opened one northbound lane.

6:16 PM: Both lanes are now open again. No injuries reported but we’re doublechecking with SFD.