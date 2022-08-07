YOU CAN HELP: Dine-out fundraiser today for Seattle Badgers’ trip to Gay Softball World Series

Also happening today in addition to what’s on our preview list: A dine-out fundraiser at Lady Jaye in The Junction for the Seattle Badgers D-division team’s trip to the 2022 Gay Softball World Series.

The team has five players and two coaches who live in West Seattle. The GSWS is in Dallas this year, starting later this month, and the Badgers are fundraising to help cover travel costs. Lady Jaye is one of their sponsors and today the restaurant/bar is donating a percentage of proceeds to the Badgers. Dining hours are 2-8 pm but you can also buy gift cards or meat-shop merchandise at LJ now through 8 pm to be part of the fundraiser. Lady Jaye is at 4523 California SW. The Badgers play in the Emerald City Softball league.