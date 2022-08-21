YOU CAN HELP: Crowdfunding for Delridge rape victim

Some have asked if there is anything they can do to help the woman who was attacked and raped in Delridge this past Monday evening, beyond joining neighbors in their awareness campaign (covered here Friday night). Now there is. We’ve heard from Melissa, a friend of the victim, who says they have just set up a GoFundMe page if people are interested in donating to help with her expenses as she recovers. Friends say she is an immigrant who had been working as a nanny and planning to start college this fall as an international student. Meantime, the 18-year-old suspect arrested Friday is expected to have a probable-cause/bail hearing tomorrow.