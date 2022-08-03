WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: Here’s what’s up

(Squirrel photographed at Camp Long by James Hiersche)

Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WADING POOLS OPEN: The city says wading pools will open, since a sunny, warm afternoon is forecast. In West Seattle today, the pools scheduled to be open are Delridge (noon-5:30 pm) and Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm). (Also, Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm.)

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be open today as its 7-days-a-week schedule continues, noon-7 pm.

BLUE ANGELS ARRIVE: According to Seafair, the six performing jets are due at Boeing Field around 12:30 pm.

EAT BURRITOS, SUPPORT STUDENTS: Chief Sealth International High School‘s football program is benefiting from a dine-out fundraiser at Chipotle in the West Seattle Junction (4730 California SW) 4-8 pm today. See our calendar listing for information on how to ensure your purchase is counted.

NETWORKING: Wind Down Weekly networking at Junction Plaza Park, presented by Work and Play Lounge, 6-8 pm. (42nd/Alaska)

GET FIT, WEST SEATTLE: You can do it! Go from couch to half-marathon with this free training program courtesy of West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor). Find out about it in tonight’s 6:30 pm info session at the shop (2743 California SW).

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

MUSIC BINGO: Now weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

KUNDALINI YOGA, MEDITATION, SOUND BATH: New night and location – Inner Alchemy now presents this at Solstice Park, 7 pm Wednesdays. (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA x 4: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; also tonight at 7:30 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

THEATER: The new ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) production, “Here There Be Dragons,” has a performance at 7:30 pm. (4711 California SW)

Calendar event to add? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!