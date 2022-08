(Photo by Jan Pendergrass)

You probably won’t be sad to hear that today’s clouds kept the official Sea-Tac high from hitting the 90s, which would have been a record-tying 12th day in the 90s in one year. It stopped at 87. The clouds did bring a colorful sunset – thanks to those who sent photos.

(Photo by CarolAnn Joyce)

There was one record high at Sea-Tac – the highest low for this date, 68 degrees, previous record 61.