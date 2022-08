(Photo sent Saturday by David White)

We might see 90-degree weather again this week. No alerts yet but the newest National Weather Service forecast suggests the high on Thursday could reach the lower 90s. Every other day this week has 80s as a possibility. “Normal” high right now would be upper 70s. The NWS says record number of 90+-degree days in a year is 12, set in 2015; if Thursday does get to 90 or higher, that would be the 11th this year.