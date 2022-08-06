WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two more thefts – gray F-150 pickup, ‘big’ package – plus, prowler

Three more reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

TRUCK TAKEN: From Tanya:

: My husband’s 2009 F150 was stolen sometime today. It is a darker-gray crew cab truck with a Thule paddle board kayak rack on the bed. The license plate number is B21626L. It was stolen from the 8600 block of 36th Ave SW. Please keep an eye out for it. A police report has been filed.

STOLEN PACKAGE: From Jessica:

I live (in the 2300 block of) 44th Ave SW (right behind Arthur’s) and I had a package stolen today. It’s a pretty big package. Delivered at 2 pm and we got home about 5:30, so in those 3 hours it was stolen. It’s a suitcase, so if anyone sees it please let me know. The brand is Away and it’s dark green.

PROWLER: Mark reports a prowler who lurked on his front porch and others: