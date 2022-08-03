West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bus rider shot

August 3, 2022 10:47 pm
10:47 PM: Seattle Fire and Police are arriving at 26th/Barton for a report of a person on board a Metro bus with a gunshot wound to the arm. Whether they were shot aboard the bus isn’t clear; police had been on their way to check out a report of shots heard at another location when this call came in.

11:07 PM: Thanks to Regina for the photo. The victim, whose wound is in the forearm, is being taken to Harborview. Meantime, a texter reports they live near Westwood and heard the shots” and adds, “A man who was on the bus told us that the shooter was intoxicated and had been arguing with the victim, then pulled a gun and shot 4 times into the bus. Unclear if the shooter was still on the bus or had exited.”

11:45 PM: They’ve been searching with a K-9 team, and now it appears the Guardian One helicopter is headed this way to help look, too.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bus rider shot"

  • WSlite August 3, 2022 (11:14 pm)
    Yeah, I heard shots fired sounded like just north of 30th Ave SW & SW Roxbury St, close by. Came on here to find out what is was. Hope victim will be okay. 

  • 1/2 Cracked August 3, 2022 (11:15 pm)
    Laying in bed, window 1/2 cracked to let the stylish summer breeze in, I can’t help but thinking, “Some one sure set off the hornets nest” 

