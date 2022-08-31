WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Seen this just-stolen bicycle?

From Jon:

My son just had his bike stolen in front of LA Fitness today (8/31) around 4 or 4:30 pm. It was locked along with another bike and the bike thieves cut the lock and took both bikes. It’s a 2012 Dark Green Diamondback Mission that was custom built with specific parts. It is also a custom frame with the nickname “Jonny Diamond” laser-etched on the top tube above the upper shock mount. This is a unique bike that should not be hard to spot. If you see anything please contact me at (206) 399-0585. Thanks.