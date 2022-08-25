WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police to resume regular community meetings

It’s been many months since the last general community meeting with Southwest Precinct police leadership, under the auspices of the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council. Just got word that the meetings will be revived, starting next month. The anouncement is from the precinct’s Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner:

Due to a few significant incidents locally, the SW Precinct would like to offer our community a change to speak directly with our Command Staff, share concerns and ask questions.

We hope you can join us next month for our SW Precinct Crime Prevention Council Meeting.

This meeting will be held on Monday, September 19th, at 6 pm.

Here is our tentative agenda, and meeting link:

6 pm- 6:10 pm: Introductions of SPD Personnel

6:10 pm- 6:20 pm: Crime and Safety Update from Captain Rivera and/or Operations Lieutenant Kim

6:20 pm- 6:50 pm: Q&A

6:50 pm- 7 pm: Closing Comments and Next Meeting’s Date