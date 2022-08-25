West Seattle, Washington

26 Friday

75℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man shot

August 25, 2022 6:51 pm
|      1 COMMENT
Police are investigating a shooting this afternoon on the southeast edge of West Seattle. They responded to the 7800 block of Detroit SW [map] just after 4:30 pm and found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. SFD medics arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center; his wound is not believed to be life-threatening. Police say witnesses report “an altercation between the victim and the suspect that escalated into the shooting,” followed by the shooter getting away in a “dark-colored sedan,” no other descriptive information provided.

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man shot"

  • Buttercup August 25, 2022 (7:49 pm)
    Unbelieveable, am I still in West Seattle or was I transported to an out of control place?

