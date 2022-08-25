WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man shot

Police are investigating a shooting this afternoon on the southeast edge of West Seattle. They responded to the 7800 block of Detroit SW [map] just after 4:30 pm and found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. SFD medics arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center; his wound is not believed to be life-threatening. Police say witnesses report “an altercation between the victim and the suspect that escalated into the shooting,” followed by the shooter getting away in a “dark-colored sedan,” no other descriptive information provided.