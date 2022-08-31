WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run rampage in stolen truck

The photos and report are from Rose – it happened on Pigeon Point:

So this morning someone stole a truck. They drove to 22nd.

They parked in front of a house who actually knows the truck (it [belongs to] their boss). They go out to find out why he was at his house.

Well, it wasn’t his boss. A small confrontation has the thief push the neighbor, almost run him over.

Then he tries to back up, smashing into a bunch of cars. He flees.

He left his unlocked phone in the car. They know who he is.