WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run rampage in stolen truck

The photos and report are from Rose – it happened on Pigeon Point:
So this morning someone stole a truck. They drove to 22nd.
They parked in front of a house who actually knows the truck (it [belongs to] their boss). They go out to find out why he was at his house.
Well, it wasn’t his boss. A small confrontation has the thief push the neighbor, almost run him over.
Then he tries to back up, smashing into a bunch of cars. He flees.
He left his unlocked phone in the car. They know who he is.
She adds that the truck’s owner apparently also knows the suspect through social media. We’re checking with SPD to see if there’s any indication the hit-run driver/stolen-truck suspect has been found yet. Case number for the truck theft is 22-231325; the hit-run crash – which Rose says is reported to have damaged up to seven vehicles – has at least three separate case numbers, starting with 22-231291.
