West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run rampage in stolen truck

August 31, 2022 12:19 pm
The photos and report are from Rose – it happened on Pigeon Point:

So this morning someone stole a truck. They drove to 22nd.

They parked in front of a house who actually knows the truck (it [belongs to] their boss). They go out to find out why he was at his house.

Well, it wasn’t his boss. A small confrontation has the thief push the neighbor, almost run him over.

Then he tries to back up, smashing into a bunch of cars. He flees.

He left his unlocked phone in the car. They know who he is.

She adds that the truck’s owner apparently also knows the suspect through social media. We’re checking with SPD to see if there’s any indication the hit-run driver/stolen-truck suspect has been found yet. Case number for the truck theft is 22-231325; the hit-run crash – which Rose says is reported to have damaged up to seven vehicles – has at least three separate case numbers, starting with 22-231291.

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run rampage in stolen truck"

  • MJ August 31, 2022 (1:05 pm)
    It would be really nice to see the perp caught, held accountable and made to pay for all the damages!

  • HS August 31, 2022 (1:13 pm)
    What? This is ridiculous.

  • NW August 31, 2022 (1:30 pm)
    Ridiculous guy went nuts  I contemplate such things though occasionally way people drive generally disregard one another.

  • Boinsted August 31, 2022 (1:38 pm)
    Well I guess we can close the case on this one. 

  • helpermonkey August 31, 2022 (1:41 pm)
    Speaking of hit and run, if anyone sees a dark green Mazda missing their front grille and bumper, SPD, me and my insurance company would love to know where to find them. Hit and run to my parked car on Monday. WA Plate number CCJ1403. PS, your bumper is still sitting on the sidewalk near where you hit me. 

