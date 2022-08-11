WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire damage; ‘prolific shoplifter’ arrested; two thefts – catalytic converter and bike battery

Four items in West Seattle Crime Watch:

GUNFIRE: From today’s police summaries – just before quarter till 10 this morning, an officer checked out a report of damage in the 3200 block of Harbor SW. The summary says, “The officer saw damaged windows and a damaged wall” and collected evidence of gunfire. Two businesses were affected, SPD says – but the incidents happened 5 nights apart, with the second one last night/this morning.

‘PROLIFIC SHOPLIFTER’ ARRESTED: Also from today’s summaries, a suspect described by police as a “prolific shoplifter” was booked into jail after two West Seattle incidents this morning. In the first one, he’s accused of trying to steal $50 worth of beer and swinging a bottle at people who tried to stop him, turning the incident into a robbery. Later in the morning, an officer who had investigated that incident was flagged down about a theft at the Marshalls store in Westwood Village. The summary says, “The officer recognized the suspect from the earlier robbery and placed him in custody for both crimes.”

Also today, two reader reports:

CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT: From Lyn:

Reporting another catalytic converter theft in the neighborhood. My CR-V was parked off 45th and Glenn overnight and had the catalytic stolen, along with subsequent damage to the underside of my car.

BIKE BATTERY THEFT: From Ryan, a report with a warning: