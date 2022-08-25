WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Catalytic converter stolen from work truck; business sign vandalized; backpacks stolen

Three reader reports, starting with two businesses hit by crime:

CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THEFT: From Susanna at Niederberger Contracting (WSB sponsor):

Just letting neighbors know that the catalytic converter of our Chevy Dump Truck was stolen sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning at 42nd Ave and Palm. Got in the truck Wednesday am and heard the tell tall sound of a stolen catalytic converter. We filed a police report.

We’ll add the report number when we get it, same for the next report:

BUSINESS SIGN VANDALIZED: Nikki at Beauty Therapy Collective reports that someone vandalized the portion of her sign belonging to one of the newest small businesses to open in her building at 42nd/Oregon, Reiki Reflect.

She adds, “She’s doing business by appointment only and only been here for a month. Starting a business is not easy … this will be expensive to remake the sign.” She’s hoping someone might have a tip as to who’s responsible.

Also just got word of this:

CAR BREAK-IN: From Brandy:

Our son’s car was parked on Hinds by Spiro’s last night between 10 pm-12 am and the two backpacks in the trunk with wallets were stolen. We have had the talk about not leaving valuables in the car. It is a hard lesson to learn. If you have any camera footage or happen to find a tropical flower print Vans backpack with a brown leather wallet and/or a big gray backpack and a large green fanny pack, please let us know.

SPD incident # is 2022-225064.