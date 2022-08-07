WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Businesses burglarized

The proprietors of adjoining Youngstown Coffee and HeartBeet Organic Superfood Café in Morgan Junction emailed to say they were burglarized early this morning – “Cash and iPhones and iPads stolen and damage to Youngstown’s front door.” They say security video recorded the burglar but may not be of much use because he was fairly well covered; they describe him as white, male, thin, 5’8″, in a blue hoodie and hat, wearing a medical face mask. Despite having to deal with the burglary’s aftermath, the businesses – which also have been deeply involved with community events – are open. How can you help? “The best way is to just come get some coffee, food, and smoothies. We so appreciate the support!”