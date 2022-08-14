WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 more thefts – van with rock-star history, truck with tow package, 18 gallons of gas

Three thefts in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

VAN WITH ROCK-STAR HISTORY: That’s Easy Street Records proprietor Matt Vaughan with the van he reports has been stolen. It’s a black 2005 Chevy Express passenger van, license plate BUB3110, stolen in the Alki area Saturday night/early Sunday morning. This is not the old Easy Street-branded van you might have seen in the area, he explains::

This new van was gifted to us by Brandi Carlile. They put over 180k miles on it, the first thing they bought when they got signed. All their early tours were in this van. We painted it black. It does not have any logos/branding on it. Has a Brandi Carlile/Maple Valley sticker on the back panel window and two Easy Street stickers on the driver’s side. Has a slight scrape on driver side, where you can see the original white paint underneath. This has been our daily driver for the last two years. It has been very good to us. Last seen near Alki Beach.

He’s offering a $1,000 reward.

TRUCK WITH TOW PACKAGE: Via email from Abby:

Stolen! 1999 Chevy Silverado 1500

Tan. Light bar & tow package

Saturday night/ Sunday am

License plate C80169L. The note didn’t mention the area in which it was taken so we have a followup question out.

18 GALLONS OF GAS: That’s how much Eric estimates was stolen by whoever drilled this hole in his 2015 Toyota Tacoma’s tank:

This too happened last night, in the Fauntlee Hills area near 40th/Barton.