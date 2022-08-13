WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 thefts – dark-blue 4Runner, porch package

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN 4RUNNER: From Erica:

Our car was stolen sometime last night. The car is a dark blue 2016 Toyota 4Runner with a sticker of a whale in the rear driver-side window. License plate is BPA4310 . Stolen from off the street in front of our home last night on the 4100 block of 44th Ave SW.

PACKAGE TAKEN:From Hilary:

This happened today in the 3800 block of 45th Ave SW, between Andover and Charlestown. The video is pretty clear, and although the woman is obviously trying to hide her face with the hat, someone might see her.