WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: What’s happening with one month to go until expected reopening

One week ago, SDOT announced September 18th as the expected reopening date for the West Seattle Bridge – provided all goes as planned. So we asked today: Still on schedule? Replied SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson, “Yes, we are still on track to reopen the bridge on September 18.” We also asked if repair contractor Kraemer NA is still ready to lower one of the two under-the-bridge work platforms this weekend, as we learned during a visit to the bridge work zone last week. For that too, the answer is yes, probably Saturday, no exact time yet. Bergerson adds, “We are also very close to completing the carbon fiber wrapping and epoxy injection work, and expect this to be completed by next week.”

SIDE NOTE: Checking the archives – on this date last year, a D.C. delegation including Sen. Maria Cantwell visited the bridge as crews were preparing for the final repairs.