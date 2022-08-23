WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE REOPENING: Want to order a ‘Reunited’ T-shirt?

Remember the West Seattle Bridge reopening design contest won by Susie Perry‘s “Reunited”? Now you can get it on a T-shirt.

The commemorative T-shirt is available in short sleeves or long sleeves, with a short-sleeve kids’ option, in a variety of sizes. Order by this Friday so your shirt(s) can be available in the first batch that’ll be ready for pickup at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) September 9th, 10th, 11th (11 am-2 pm). Organizers explain, “Proceeds from the shirt sales will go back into the West Seattle community, distributed by two local nonprofit organizations: the West Seattle Junction Association and the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce.” If you’re not ready to buy one now, they are expecting to order another batch in the third week of September and say other options such as a hoodie version might be available then, depending on how demand goes in the first wave. To order a T-shirt now, just go here.