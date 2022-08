Another big event in West Seattle this Saturday! We’ve already previewed the Admiral Junction Funktion and Lowrider Block Party street-closing events, Now we have word of the Seattle Folklórico Festival, 11 am-4 pm Saturday at Westcrest Park [map]. It’s hosted by the youth folkloric-dance group Joyas Mestizas, whose members also will perform, along with other groups – here’s the list/schedule:

For more information on the performers and vendors, go here.