WEDNESDAY: Job fair at Daystar Retirement Village

If you’re looking for work, new local jobs can be found in our West Seattle Jobs Offered section (local businesses can post there for free). Prospective employers are having job fairs, too – and tomorrow, you’re invited to one at Daystar Retirement Village (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor). The job fair 10 am-2 pm Wednesday (August 17th) is your opportunity to find out about full-time jobs with what Daystar describes as “great benefits.” You can also call to inquire – 206-937-6122.