WEDNESDAY: Job fair at Daystar Retirement Village

August 16, 2022 9:00 am
If you’re looking for work, new local jobs can be found in our West Seattle Jobs Offered section (local businesses can post there for free). Prospective employers are having job fairs, too – and tomorrow, you’re invited to one at Daystar Retirement Village (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor). The job fair 10 am-2 pm Wednesday (August 17th) is your opportunity to find out about full-time jobs with what Daystar describes as “great benefits.” You can also call to inquire – 206-937-6122.

