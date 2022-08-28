VIDEO: West Seattle Nursery open house starts with pandemic-postponed party for owner Marcia Bruno

As featured in our daily preview list, West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW) welcomes you to an open house this afternoon, with food, classes, and discounts, It began with a special celebration for owner Marcia Bruno (introduced in the clip by Bill Hibler), who took over the nursery almost three years ago but really hasn’t had a chance to properly celebrate. She shared some memories from starting there 21 years ago just to “get out of the house” while raising two small children, and working her way up to taking over after Mark Smith retired in fall 2019. (Along the way, she managed the expansion project that featured construction of a greenhouse/retail annex, designed and built by two WSB sponsors, LD Arch Design and Ventana Construction.) She expressed appreciation for her staff – who surprised her with a plaque – and customers, and enthused, “We have such a good time here.” The open house continues until 3 pm.